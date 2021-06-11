Health Ministry reports 84 Covid-19 deaths today, ICU cases up to 912

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury a person who died from Covid-19 at the Christian cemetery in Fairy Park, Klang June 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Ministry of Health said today 84 more people have died from Covid-19 today, bringing the total deaths to date to 3,768.

One more patient with severe Covid-19 symptoms was added into the intensive care unit (ICU). The total number of ICU patients is now 912, of who 458 require ventilators.

New Covid-19 positive cases jumped back to close to 7,000 after a two-day dip below the psychological threshold of 5,000, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Noor Abdullah tweeted earlier.

Today’s numbers show the total active cases in Malaysia inching towards the 80,000 mark. Currently, there are 78,864 Covid-19 patients nationwide.

