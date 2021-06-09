Malaysia's Top Glove posts near six-fold jump in Q3 profit on pandemic demand

In a stock exchange filing, Top Glove said net profit for the March-May period jumped to RM2.04 billion from RM347.9 million a year ago. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 ― Malaysia's Top Glove Corporation Bhd reported today a 485 per cent jump in third-quarter net profit as the Covid-19 pandemic drove continued strong demand for gloves.

The world's largest medical glove manufacturer had posted record profits for the prior four straight quarters, bolstered by people using more gloves due to increased hygiene awareness in the pandemic.

In a stock exchange filing, the firm said net profit for the March-May period jumped to RM2.04 billion from RM347.9 million a year ago. UBS had forecast a profit of RM2.54 billion, according to Refinitiv data. ― Reuters