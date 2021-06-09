Johor PAS says mockery of King and royal institution a danger to Malaysia

Johor PAS chief Abdullah Husin (right) speak to reporters after jointly chairing the state Muafakat Nasional steering committee meeting in Johor Baru August 26, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 9 — Johor PAS today condemned Malaysians who mocked and ridiculed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay monarchy as a way to vent their unhappiness with the state of affairs in the country.

Its chief Abdullah Husin said such behaviour is irresponsible and will eventually lead to turbulence and chaos.

“This attitude clearly does not reflect the (Malaysian) heritage, not to mention the qualities of a true Muslim.

“Rebuking in a way that mocks the King and respected royal institution is an unprincipled attitude and extreme act of rudeness.

“The King is the symbol and pillar for Malaysia and even the royal institution is clearly mentioned in the federal constitution,” said Abdullah in a statement.

His comments came as the country’s Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency have led to social media users to question the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the royal institution.

Abdullah claimed that there are some individuals from certain parties and groups that have been deliberately questioning the authority of the Agong’s authority.

“In fact, even worse, they have dragged the sultan into the political arena. In our country, the Agong as well as the Malay Rulers are above politics,” he said, urging the authorities, especially the police, to act decisively on these groups as they are a threat to peace and prosperity in the country.

He also called for appropriate action to be taken against such groups or individuals as a lesson to others.

Abdullah also took issue with those that have openly wanted to abolish the constitutional monarchy system practiced in the country.

He said that these groups only think that the Agong or sultans are a burden to the country.

“Apart from that, they have also incited the people to create a “republican state” without a King or Malay Rulers.

“If that happens, then the privileges of the Malays and also Malaysians will be lost. Things like this must be taken seriously by everyone regardless of religion or race,” claimed Abdullah.

He added that the Malay Rulers are considered the saviour of the nation as well as being the catalyst and backbone for the people.

Several political leaders, both government and Opposition, were granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur earlier today amid growing public discontent over the management of the Covid-19 crisis in the country.