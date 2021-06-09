Education Ministry must adjust to new norm of thnking, find ways to replace lost time in school due to Covid-19, says Sarawak DCM

A teacher checking the body temperature of a student. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 9 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) must adjust to new norm of thinking during this Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing.

Otherwise, he said the education of children in the country will be stunted for years to come.

He could not hide his disappointment that MoE was still acting if it was still normal times in the country by following through the scheduled school on MoE calendar despite schools being closed for most parts of the year.

Masing pointed out the Covid-19 pandemic has really disrupted the education of children in the country, with the standard operating procedures (SOP) enforced by Ministry of Heath (MoH) have put a stop to students going to school on many occasions.

“In fact, the year 2020 was a complete waste of school time especially for rural students, who had no internet connection. Online study was out for them. Unless we can contain Covid-19, the year 2021 will be a repeat of 2020 in term of our children’s education.

“Therefore, MoE must find ways to replace the lost time due to Covid-19. MoE cannot carry on as it was in the past of having three school breaks per year including public holidays.

“MoE should reduce the number of school breaks and the length of holidays. The Covid19 pandemic is not normal times, hence, MoE must also re-adjust their holidays schedule,” he said.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on June 6 had announced the school session after the current mid-year break will continue with Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) for 25 days.

The new session is from June 13 to July 15 for Group A schools in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, and from June 14 to July 16 for Group B schools in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

All private, international and expatriate schools registered with the MoEshould also implement PdPR throughout this period according to their own calendars, he told a virtual press conference today.

Radzi was quoted as saying the arrangement for the school session after this period would also be announced one week before the end of the mid-term holidays.

The mid-term break for Group A schools is from July 16 to July 24 while that for Group B is from July 17 to July 25. ― Borneo Post