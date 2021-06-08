Selangor MACC detains six bank employees for soliciting, accepting bribes to approve personal loans worth RM18m

The male suspects, aged 36 to 45, served at several branches of the bank around the Klang Valley and were arrested at 4.45pm today at the Selangor MACC office. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 8 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained six employees of a bank on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes involving 110 loans worth around RM18 million between 2018 and 2020.

The male suspects, aged 36 to 45, served at several branches of the bank around the Klang Valley and were arrested at 4.45pm today at the Selangor MACC office near here.

According to a source, the suspects were believed to have asked and received kickbacks of between 15 to 35 per cent of the loan amounts.

“The bribes were in return for approving the loans for the applicants who actually did not qualify for the loans,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrests of the six individuals when contacted.

He said the suspects would be taken to the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court to obtain a remand order. — Bernama