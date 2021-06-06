Dr Adham: More than 1.1 million individuals fully vaccinated as of June 5

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — A total of 1,128,738 individuals have completed the two-dose of Covid-19 vaccination as at June 5, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, through his Twitter account today, said a total of 2,364,455 people had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered in the country to 3,493,193.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of individuals who completed both doses at 145,970 people, followed by Sarawak (119,306), Perak (105,525), Kuala Lumpur (101,821) and Johor (98,276).

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, a total of 52.3 per cent or 12,683,764 individuals have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registrations at 3,353,308 people.

The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare personnel.

The second phase, from April until August, will involve 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and people with disabilities, while the third phase, from May this year to February 2022, will involve individuals aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million people. — Bernama