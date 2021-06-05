Perikatan Backbenchers Club to donate 30pc allowance to Covid-19 trust

PNBBC chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said they hope that the contribution would help ease the burden of the needy in the battle against Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Perikatan Nasional Back Benchers Club (PNBBC) has decided to have its member MPs contribute 30 per cent of their allowance for three months to the Covid-19 Disaster Trust Account.

PNBBC chairman and Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, in announcing this, told Bernama that it was their hope that the contribution would help ease the burden of the needy in the battle against Covid-19.

This move by the PNBBC comes in the wake of the decision by ministers and deputy ministers to forgo their salary for three months beginning June as contribution to the Covid-19 account.

Over 800,000 civil servants will also forgo part of their civil service and entertainment fixed allowances for three months as a contribution to the account.

Several Opposition MPs said, however, they had their ways of assisting the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as through direct aid from their monthly allowance.

Seremban MP Anthony Loke said Opposition MPs do not receive large allocations like the ruling party elected representatives.

“We use our allowance to help the people. We also have to pay rental for our offices and our staff in the service centres,” said the DAP chief whip.

Labuan MP and Parti Warisan Sabah chief whip Datuk Rozman Isli shared Loke’s view.

“After battling the pandemic for over a year, more families are facing difficulty. I receive scores of text messages and calls daily. I know that what they receive from the Social Welfare Department is insufficient,” he said.

Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said deducting the allowances of Opposition MPs would make it difficult for these elected representatives to help their constituents.

“We survive with what we have. I may not announce what I do with my allowance but over 70 per cent of it goes to buying food baskets and giving welfare aid for the needy,” she said. — Bernama