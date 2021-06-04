Express carrier association thanks Communications Ministry, MCMC for initiatives, but says still more needs to be done

AMEC said that as the e-commerce industry continues to expand, local infrastructure will need to grow faster and be better equipped. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Association of Malaysian Express Carriers (AMEC) has thanked the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for spearheading the National Postal and Courier Industry Laboratory (NPCIL) in its efforts to support the express carrier industry.

However, AMEC is also urging for reforms and forward-looking policies that were not covered during the NPCIL, adding that these new reforms should be established as soon as possible for the benefit of the whole industry.

“AMEC would like to thank Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and MCMC chairman Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek for supporting the efforts of the express carrier industry, as well as their vision for Malaysian companies to grow as national and regional champions.

“At present, the express carrier industry is riddled with price dumping and service quality issues. This presents an unsustainable operating environment for all industry players. While an independent Postal Forum has been established to narrow down complaints as well as improve service quality and timeliness, time is of essence for heightened response and rectification of unsustainable practices.

“As such, it is imperative that reforms are pushed and forward-looking policies are established as soon as possible. All members of AMEC reiterate their unanimous support to the government for such critical reforms, especially other policies that were not covered during NPCIL,” the group said in a statement.

AMEC shared some areas of concerns, including the implementation of a base rate of delivery of parcels as well as safeguarding the interests of domestic carriers and national security which is aimed at resolving the issue of price dumping.

“In terms of national security, the occurrence of price dumping creates a low barrier of entry for foreign players. That being the case, there is a likelihood of domestic data exposure and information seepage to foreign countries.

“This is supported by the fact that the postal and courier industry is under the purview of MCMC, given that shipments contain important information,” it said.

AMEC added that as the e-commerce industry continues to expand, local infrastructure will need to grow faster in tandem and be well equipped, to be able to support the e-commerce boom, adding that effort aimed at enhancing the postal and courier industry and indirectly, the e-commerce industry, will also contribute to the development of local talents.