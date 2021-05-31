MCO 3.0: Malaysian Employers Federation hopes approvals for operating, employees’ travel resolved soon

A deserted Jalan Bukit Bintang duing the CMCO November 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) hopes issues on approval to operate and the approval for employees to travel during the full national lockdown period will be resolved as soon as possible.

President Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said the federation also wished the government would make the procedure for application very clear and simple because with only 20 per cent of staff allowed to be at the workplace, the situation for business is even worse.

In a statement today, he said any delay in obtaining approval for travel would further slow down the operations and create losses to all parties, and businesses cannot afford to bear any more losses.

“It was total chaos for employers to get approval to travel for work during the full nationwide lockdown period beginning June 1-14.

“But the situation swiftly subsided today following the National Security Council’s (NSC) announcement that applications for all the approved 17 essential services sectors be submitted via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti),” he noted

He said MEF thanks Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the NSC for looking into employers’ concerns by swiftly responding to MEF distress calls and for positively considering a proposal to reinstate the one-stop centre under Miti that was implemented during MCO 1.0. — Bernama