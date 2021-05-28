Covid-19: Sabah to ban dine-ins starting tomorrow, says state minister

The ban on dine-in in Sabah starts tomorrow until June 2, covering the Harvest Festival weekend. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 28 — Sabah is temporarily banning dining in at restaurants and eateries starting tomorrow following an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 cases this week.

State Covid 19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed that Sabah has decided to tighten the current SOPs in a bid to curb the current increasing trend of infection rate.

The ban on dine-in starts tomorrow until June 2, covering the Harvest Festival weekend.

An inter-district travel ban is also in place for the popular local holiday.

The state Health Department had advice the State Covid-19 Management Committee to impose the ban.

Sabah recorded 308 positive cases today, following a week of increasing cases since the middle of May.