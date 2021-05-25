Perhilitan says only seven monkeys were culled in Port Dickson, not 20 as claimed on social media

SEREMBAN, May 25 — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) has clarified that only seven adults Lotong Cengkong (dusty leaf monkey) were culled, not 20 as alleged on social media.

Perhilitan said in a statement today those killed were the ones that were aggressive and often disturbed residents in the area and none were juvenile monkeys.

It said a viral photo of one of the dead monkeys captured in a tree was believed to have been taken before the entire operation was fully completed, adding the department had disposed of the animal carcasses according to the set Standard Operating Procedures.

“The two bullet casings, which photos have been circulating on social media, are believed to have been taken in the area after the operation was carried out, before Perhilitan personnel could collect them,” read the statement.

The department said it had received eight reports regarding attacks on humans in the area since early this year, adding the most serious incident occurred on January 21 when a woman sustained serious head injuries after she was attacked by the leaf monkeys.

Several photos of the incident went viral on social media alleging the Forestry Department of killing 20 Lontong Cekong found at Seri Sentosa Education quarters area in Batu 2 ½ Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson on May 19.

It said the state Forestry Department had conducted operations to capture the animals using traps however the method was unsuccessful, adding culling was the best approach to address wildlife conflicts in the area after considering all angles including its proximity to a residential area. — Bernama