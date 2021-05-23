Terengganu govt channels RM400,000 to residents affected by EMCO in Besut, says state exco

A health worker uses a swab to collect a sample for Covid-19 testing from a man in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 23 — The Terengganu government has allocated RM400,000 to help residents who are adversely affected following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the district of Besut, 100 km from here

State Human Capital Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said the contribution involved the areas under EMCO as announced yesterday until June 4, and would hopefully, ease their burden.

“The contribution will be channelled depending on their current needs,’’ he said in a statement today.

Today, 266 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Terengganu, and of the total, 104 cases involved Besut. — Bernama