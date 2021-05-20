Malaysia’s new Covid-19 infections leap to 6,806, beating previous day’s record high

Healthcare workers in protective suits are seen conducting Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — After recording a new high of 6,075 cases yesterday, the Health Ministry said today new Covid-19 infections surged to a further 6,806 cases in the last 24-hour period.

In a tweet by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, Selangor remains top of the list for most cases at 2,277, followed by 655 in Kuala Lumpur and 615 in Johor.

Selangor consistently hitting 2,000 daily infections over the past week comes as it launched a free statewide mass testing drive earlier this month to detect ‘silent carriers’ of the Covid-19 virus.

The latest figure puts Malaysia’s nationwide total at 492,302 positive cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.

MORE TO COME



