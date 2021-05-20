In reciprocal move, PBS now invites Warisan to join Perikatan

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs’ offer comes after he previously responded positively to his Warisan counterpart expressing a desire for their political cooperation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — After welcoming overtures from Parti Warisan Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili has invited the Opposition party to work with the state Perikatan Nasional coalition.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs’ offer comes after he previously responded positively to his Warisan counterpart expressing a desire for their political cooperation.

“So it is my pleasure, as the PBS president, to extend an invitation to Warisan to consider participating in PN, either as member or partner. PBS is happy to become a host or sponsor Warisan to be part of the PN coalition. Come, work with us under PN,” he added.

Ongkili also said that his recent statement welcoming Warisan’s overture and openness to working with any party had surprised some because it was misread and intentionally twisted to create confusion.

“My actual intention was to express the party’s openness to the opposition, especially Parti Warisan, to cooperate with the state and federal governments to achieve our common development goals for the good of Sabah and Sabahans,” he said.

The Kota Marudu member of parliament said it was only right to respond with civility to Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s gesture, noting that it was made during the month of Ramadan and that political cooperation was key in the state’s development.

“I did not say more than to express the openness to cooperation. After all, it was Warisan who extended the hand of friendship and cooperation in the first place, and Shafie did it during the season of Ramadan, a season to make friends so it is only proper for us to express a similar gesture for the sake of friendship.

“It does not necessarily mean that we have to form a coalition, or alliance. PBS’ intention was to extend friendship and cooperation with Warisan at the Perikatan Nasional level,” Ongkili said.

Outside of this, Ongkili said it would be difficult for PBS and Warisan to form a new alliance or any type of coalition because of their differing identities and political roles.

“PBS has always been known to champion issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), people’s security and illegal immigration, and became the party’s identity since its formation 36 years ago.

“Together we can cooperate to spread these noble goals and strengthen the wider objectives of PN. And I am confident that Warisan can contribute to the achievement of its national aspirations,” said Ongkili.

Ongkili’s statement also comes after a two-hour Aidilfitri courtesy call on chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor last night, also attended by three PBS Deputy Presidents Datuk Seri Radin Malleh, Datuk Jahid Jahim and Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, Vice President Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Secretary-General Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

“During the call, our discussions touched on many issues concerning GRS, matters of state government and administration, especially on Covid-19 and economy.

“We also assured him that PBS will give full support to the chief minister’s leadership, and that the party machinery will give full cooperation to the implementation of the Sabah Maju Jaya development and strategies,” said Ongkili.

Shafie’s open invite to PBS, saying that he would love to work with the party because of its long time struggles and identity, has caused rumours of a power shift as well as some criticism from parties.

The party had to shut down rumours of a potential alliance while Hajiji and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin also issued statements insisting that the GRS government remains stable and unrattled by the offer.

The GRS government has a comfortable majority of 48 in the 79 seat state assembly. Warisan and its partners have 30 seats.