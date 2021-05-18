MCO 3.0: MIC may postpone presidential election, PKR yet to decide

Current MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran’s tenure in office is scheduled to end on July 14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The MIC presidential election may be postponed from June 5 to June 12 as the movement control order (MCO) is only scheduled to end on June 7.

MIC secretary-general Datuk M. Asojan said this, however, would depend on the outcome of the May 26 nomination day, whether there would be a contest for the party’s top post.

“If there is a single candidate, then the new president will be announced on June 5. But, if there are more than one, then the election will be held on June 12,” he told Bernama today.

Current president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran’s tenure in office is scheduled to end on July 14.

It was previously reported that the election for the party’s other top posts would be held after the election of the party president, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Asojan, who is also the MIC Presidential Election Committee secretary, said steps would be taken to ensure that the nomination process could be carried out in strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He noted that the committee had already passed the nomination papers to all branch chairmen, which would then be forwarded to the division chairmen before they are distributed to the state chairmen, who would then bring them to the headquarters on May 26.

“We only have 13 states, so only 13 state chairmen will attend on nomination day,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) said it had yet to decide whether or not to postpone its national congress scheduled to be held in Selangor early next month.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Bernama that he would issue a statement on the matter soon.

On May 3, Saifuddin was reported to have said that the 15th PKR National Congress would be held on June 5-6 at the Raja Muda Musa Hall, Section 7, Shah Alam, Selangor in a hybrid format to comply with Covid-19 SOP. — Bernama