Aidilfitri SOPs satisfactory, no compounds issued, reports Bukit Aman

Members of the All-Black team from the Shah Alam Section 6 Police Station patrolling the housing area to prevent visiting activities on the second day of the Aidilfitri celebration during a survey around Section 7, Section 8, and Section U12 Shah Alam, May 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The public’s compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), especially related to the ban on Aidilfitri visits or gatherings, is at a satisfactory level.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar said no compounds were issued in relation to these offences during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

He said that until now, there were only compounds imposed for not wearing face masks apart from not practising social distancing.

“From observations in residential areas it was also found that there were not many vehicles (around), indicating that there were no significant gathering activities by the public.

“However, monitoring and patrols will continue to be done from time to time to ensure that this situation remains for a long time,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, the police will continue to monitor all areas to prevent visiting activities by the public.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police would also act based on public tip-offs made to the Covid-19 operations room at the district police headquarters.

In MELAKA, inspections were carried out on a total of 1,031 houses to ensure that no Aidilfitri visits were carried out yesterday in accordance with the SOPs set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melaka police contingent headquarters staff officer for public order DSP Nik Ab Halim Nikmat said the number of inspections involved 471 houses in the Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah (322) and Jasin (238) districts.

In JOHOR, more than 40 police officers and personnel have been assigned to conduct inspections in residential areas around Kota Tinggi, Segamat, Kulai and Pontian.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the inspection saw no compounds issued for violating the SOPs related to the ban on visiting during this period.

According to him, the monitoring involved 29 Felda areas and 25 housing estates.

In PERLIS, state police chief Datuk Surina Saad said so far, only one compound had been issued for an interstate travel offence without obtaining a police approval permit since the MCO commenced on Wednesday.

In KEDAH, Kulim police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the team inspected 142 houses both yesterday and today covering housing areas and villages in the district and as a whole, the residents complied with the ban. — Bernama