Covid-19: 11 Localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

File picture shows Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (second, right) observing the registration process of the vaccination programme at the Indoor Stadium, April 23, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of the state Information Department

KUCHING, May 12 — A total of 11 more localities, including six longhouses in four districts in Sarawak, have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Eight localities currently placed under the EMCO from Monday (May 10) until May 23 are Rumah Jangi anak Jambai and Rumah Sulu anak Jambai in Sebauh; Rumah Jeli anak Gaun (Tatau); Samling Reforestation workers’ quarters; Rumah Musa anak Asit; Rumah Gerena anak Pi; Local Lodge in Samalaju Industrial Park and Sungai Plan flats (Bintulu).

Two other localities, Bandaria Park (Bintulu) and Estate 1 Quarters, Ladang Jendela Padu (Sebauh), have been placed under the EMCO from Tuesday (May 11) until May 24, while the EMCO at Richard house (Sarikei) will begin tomorrow (May 13) until May 28.

The committee also announced that the EMCO at Rumah Chan Minggat and Rumah Rampai Sungai Anyit Selangan in Sarikei would be extended until May 20, while the EMCO at Rumah Ukan (Julau) would be extended until May 28.

The committee also announced that 405 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total cases in the state to 36,726, and one new death recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in Sarawak to 212.

In the same statement, the Sarawak health department also declared seven new clusters, namely, Nanga Skrang Cluster in Sri Aman; Stapok Settlement Scheme Cluster; Asia Villa Cluster; Jalan Rubber Cluster; Konsortium Bumi Cluster; KEMAS Cluster and SinggahSana Lodge Cluster in Kuching. — Bernama