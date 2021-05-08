Low Yat Group patriarch Low Yow Chuan dies aged 88

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Low Yat Group chairman Tan Sri Low Yow Chuan has passed away at age 88 today.

According to a news report, one of his family members was quoted as saying that Low’s funeral will be held on Wednesday (May 12).

The group is one of the largest privately-owned groups in Malaysia with diversified businesses, including property development and retail.

“Headed by the chairman, Tan Sri Low Yow Chuan since 1971, the group has grown from strength to strength since its humble beginnings as a construction company in the 1940s,” the group said.

As the group chairman and managing director of the Low Yat Group, Low had expanded the group’s portfolio of projects and businesses.

“Under his guidance and leadership, the group’s vast portfolio of projects was further enhanced. He had also achieved yet another milestone for the group through his vast contribution in promoting tourism growth in Kuala Lumpur,” the group said. — Bernama