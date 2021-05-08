Covid-19: 25 deaths; 4,519 cases in Malaysia, 77pc in Selangor, KL, Sarawak, Kelantan, Penang

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysia today recorded 25 new deaths as a result of Covid-19, with the number of daily cases recorded increasing to 4,519 today, up from the 4,498 new cases recorded yesterday.

Out of the 4,519 cases, 77 per cent of them are from four states and Kuala Lumpur alone.

The top five today in terms of new Covid-19 cases recorded are Selangor (1,722), Kuala Lumpur (557), Sarawak (479), Kelantan (373) and Penang (363).

MORE TO COME