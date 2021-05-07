Covid-19 cases shoot up to 4,498 today with 1,424 alone in Selangor

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Covid-19 cases in the country have kicked into a higher gear as Malaysia registers 4,498 new cases today.

The last time Malaysia recorded more than 4,000 cases of Covid-19 in a day was February 4 this year when the country declared that 4,571 cases were discovered.

In a tweet, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared that cases in Selangor surpassed the 1,000-mark, recording 1,424 new Covid-19 cases.

Sarawak recorded the second highest number of new Covid-19 cases at 750, with Kuala Lumpur following behind with 436 new cases.

