Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan’s death huge loss to Bersatu, says Armada chief

Armada (Youth) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said the death of Kelantan Armada chief Datuk Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan Ab Aziz was a huge loss to the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, May 6 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada (Youth) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal describes the demise of Kelantan Armada chief Datuk Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan Ab Aziz as a huge loss to the party.

He said Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan, 36, was a high-calibre leader who is committed to his duties, in addition to being the party’s right wing in the East Coast, especially in Kelantan.

“I am deeply saddened by his passing but I accept it as the will of Allah,” he told reporters when met at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) Forensic Unit here, today, with HRPZII deputy director Dr Mohd Azman Yacob also present.

Earlier, the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister visited Kelantan to observe the vaccination process in the state before he came to pay his last respect to Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan at the hospital.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also conveyed the condolences and presented the financial contribution from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Bersatu president, to Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan’s family.

Commenting further, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said as for now, the post of Kelantan Armada chief would be held temporarily by the vice chief.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan’s wife Nurul Fazrina Mohd Razali, 35, said her husband had never complained of any illness prior to his death, but said that he missed his children so much when he returned home from Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“Before going to bed last night, he said he doesn’t have any time left but I didn’t understand him then,” she said.

Muhammad Amiin Ridhuwan died from a heart attack at 6am today and left behind two wives and six children.

The remains would be buried at the Kampung Beta Muslim Cemetery in Pohon Buloh, Pasir Mas after the Asar prayers. — Bernama