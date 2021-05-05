Prisons Dept: Aidilfitri visits allowed except in MCO, EMCO areas

A man in a PPE suit is seen at the Penang Remand Prison along Jalan Penjara, October 6, 2020. The Prisons Department today said visitors are allowed only among family members permitted by the prison, while children aged 12 and below are disallowed and senior citizens are discouraged. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The families of prison inmates are allowed to pay them a visit in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebrations, from May 15 to 19, and subject to the conditions set.

The Prisons Department, in a statement today, said that this permission, however, does not apply to prisons located in zones or districts that are placed under the movement control order (MCO) and the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The permission is also only applicable to immediate family members, and only those living in the same state can participate in the visits.

“An inmate is only allowed to receive a one-time visit from family members, and are only allowed to visitors who make an appointment with the prison first.

“Appointments can be made starting today until May 10, and there are three booking methods, namely, the i-Visit system on the website: www.prison.gov.my, or to call the institution or to send an e-mail or letter to the institution,” the statement read.

It also said that the institution will set the date and time of the meeting after the booking is made, with a maximum meeting time of 30 minutes, depending on the situation of the prison involved.

In addition, visitors are allowed only among family members permitted by the prison, while children aged 12 and below are disallowed and senior citizens are discouraged.

“Visitors are required to adhere to the standard operating procedures set during the meeting,” it said.

For more information members of the public can browse the Prisons Department website, www.prison.gov.my. — Bernama