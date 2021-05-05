Police hunting woman who allegedly made her toddler son vape in viral video

Siti Kamsiah said the police are in the process of identifying the owner of the Instagram account. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The police are looking for the owner of an Instagram account who uploaded a video purportedly showing a toddler being given an electronic cigarette — also known as a vape — to inhale.

It is understood that the pair are a mother and her son.

Malay daily Metro reported today Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan as saying that the police have yet to receive any reports on the matter but are in the process of identifying the owner of the Instagram account.

“We are seeking the woman for investigation and to save the child involved,” she was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, several portals reported the video showing the incident after it went viral.

In the 12-second video, an adult hand can be seen giving the vape to the toddler, who then takes two drags from the device before covering his mouth and bending his body forward.

Another adult hand is also seen lightly smacking the child on the arm.

According to media organisation Says, the mother wrote in an Instagram Story later, “He's my son, it's my right to do whatever. I'm the one taking care of him, stupid!" in response to the public backlash.