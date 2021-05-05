Miti: In Selangor MCO 3.0 areas, 30pc management allowed in office, other staff based on employers’ discretion

The ministry added that any companies that were found to not have complied with SOPs would be met with legal action, including the closure of the company’s operations for a certain period. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Companies in six districts in Selangor that will be under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 from tomorrow onwards will be allowed to have 30 per cent of management staff present at the workplace, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said today.

In announcing the rules for the six Selangor districts that will be under MCO from May 6 to May 17, Miti said the government has agreed to allow all economic sectors including factories or manufacturers to continue operating here, except for certain activities listed under the negative list under the MCO 3.0 general standard operating procedures.

The ministry also said the SOP for the six Selangor districts would be based on existing SOPs for MCO areas.

“The MCO 3.0 general SOP is based on the existing MCO SOP, except that dine-in activities are not allowed in restaurants,” the ministry said in a statement today, adding that this SOP can be accessed on the National Security Council’s website.

“Companies have to comply with the MCO 3.0 general SOPs and are subject to the existing Work From Home (WFH) procedures, which is only 30 per cent of management staff can come to the office as usual without restrictions in working hours, while the attendance of operation/support staff is to be determined by the employer according to discretion,” it added.

