MCO 3.0: No cap on vehicle passengers or travel distance, lawmakers can cross state lines for official duties

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Vehicles may carry passengers up to their legal capacity in areas under the movement control order, the government reiterated in an updated list of standard operating procedures released today.

The SOPs also did not include a limit to how far residents may travel from their homes within the MCO.

However, they do state that vehicular travel in MCO zones was limited to purposes of procuring food, groceries, essential supplies, and medical treatment within the same administrative district or the next nearest, if necessary.

All workers who must leave their homes for work are required to carry valid employee passes or an employer’s letter stating the need for them to attend work. This included government servants.

Apart from that, the SOPs allow for spouses living apart to travel to meet each other with police permission.

The SOPs also gave provisions for federal and state lawmakers to cross state lines to carry out their duties.

It also says that those who need to travel state or district lines to get vaccinated can do so by just showing their appointment time to the authorities through the MySejahtera app.