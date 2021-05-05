Dr Noor Hisham: 20 new Covid-19 clusters, eight in workplaces across the country

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that the new workplace clusters were detected across Kelantan, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak , Melaka, and Pahang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The Health Ministry logged 20 new Covid-19 clusters today, including eight workplace clusters and six “community” clusters.

Another four clusters involved educational institutions, while the remaining two were categorised as “religious” clusters.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that the new workplace clusters were detected across Kelantan, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Perak , Melaka, and Pahang.

Community clusters were detected in Kelantan, Sarawak, Johor and Pahang.

Education related clusters were divided into those involving institutions aligned with the Education Ministry — two in Selangor, one in Kuala Lumpur — and one “other” educational centre in Johor.

The religious clusters were found in Selangor and in Kuala Lumpur.

The largest of the new clusters is the Sungai Mas community cluster in Bintulu, Sarawak, which has accounted for 53 new Covid-19 cases to date.

In total, the new clusters recorded today accounted for 392 Covid-19 cases to date.

There are currently 411 active Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, with 99 of them recording an increase in cases during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 14 clusters ended during the same period.