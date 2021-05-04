Covid-19: Army to set up field hospital in Kapit, according to First Infantry Division

Kapit Hospital is a specialist district hospital with limited capacity and with the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19, the hospital is facing constraints in accommodating a large number of patients at any one time. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KAPIT, May 4 — A military field hospital will be set up in Kapit following the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the division, the First Infantry Division said today.

It said the field hospital will be located at the Malay Community Hall, about 5km from Kapit Hospital.

A team of officers and personnel from the Royal Medical Corps have been mobilised here to assess the situation, followed by the mobilisation of medical elements from the First Infantry Division within this week.

“The reconnaissance team is already in Kapit to coordinate the essential needs in the setting up of the hospital including the mobilisation of medical personnel and assets,” it said in a statement issued by its Public Relations Cell.

The mission of the hospital would be to assist the general public in getting medical treatment not related to Covid-19, similar to the role of the field hospital set up in Tawau, Sabah previously.

Kapit Hospital is a specialist district hospital with limited capacity and with the increasing number of positive cases of Covid-19, the hospital is facing constraints in accommodating a large number of patients at any one time.

The decision to set up the field hospital in Kapit was following discussions between Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and the Ministry of Defence.

Kapit recorded 156 Covid-19 cases at the end of last month, with 87 per cent of the cases being close contacts and 45 per cent of them coming from longhouses under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). — Bernama