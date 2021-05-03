Police to call up Neelofa, husband on alleged CMCO SOP violation in Nilai

The alleged violation of the SOP came up after Neelofa and her husband allegedly uploaded pictures and videos showing them at a carpet shop, believed to be in Nilai, yesterday. — Picture via Instagram/neelofa

SEREMBAN, May 3 — Celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor and her husband Haris Ismail will be called up to the Nilai district headquarters soon regarding the viral videos on social media of them allegedly violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the police had conducted an investigation into the circulation of videos of the artiste believed to be shopping for carpets at the Nilai 3 Business Centre near here, yesterday.

“The investigation paper will be submitted to the deputy prosecutor after the investigation is completed. PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) advises the public to comply with the CMCO. Failure to comply with this order allows for action to be taken in accordance with the provisions of the law that is still in force,” he said in a statement, today.

The alleged violation of the SOP came up after Neelofa and her husband allegedly uploaded pictures and videos showing them at a carpet shop, believed to be in Nilai, yesterday. — Bernama