Ismail Sabri: EMCO in six localities in Terengganu, Kelantan to end tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in five localities in Hulu Besut, Terengganu and one in Machang, Kelantan will end tomorrow as scheduled.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the five localities in Hulu Besut involved Kampung Belaoh, Kampung PPRT Belaoh, Baru Kampung Keruak, Kampung Pak Sik and Felcra Keruak.

The one in Machang involves Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Wa Qiraat (MTAQ), Pulai Chondong.

“In Hulu Besut, the Ministry of Health (MOH) informed that there is a downward trend in Covid-19 cases and the clusters are under control while the last case was recorded on April 20, which involved four positive cases who have all been treated and all the close contacts have also completed their 14-day observation period.

“At the MTAQ, the MOH confirmed a drop in the number of cases and that the clusters were under control, with the last 16 cases recorded on April 30,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said Taman Tanah Putih Baru in Kuantan, Pahang would be placed under the EMCO from May 5-18 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the locality.

“As of May 2, the MOH has recorded 11 cases out of 40 screenings carried out on the residents in the area, with 29 more samples still awaiting results.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to ensure the residents of Taman Tanah Putih Baru who are at risk of being infected remained within the area and do not infect other communities,” he said.

He said a total of 519 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, with 508 of them compounded and 11 remanded.

Among the offences were failure to record their personal particulars/register to enter premises (207 cases), failure to adopt physical distancing (72 cases), entertainment centre activities (60 cases), not wearing face masks (50 cases) and others (130 cases). — Bernama