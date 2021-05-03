HR Ministry launches application for workers to submit labour-related complaints

HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan gave the assurance that the identity of the complainants would be confidential, adding that the complaints received via the application would be addressed between three and seven days. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has launched the Working for Workers (WFW) application, a platform for 15.7 million workers, including foreign workers, to submit complaints related to labour issues.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan gave assurance that the identity of the complainants would be confidential, adding that the complaints received via the application would be addressed between three and seven days.

The status of the complaints would be monitored by KSM’s top management, including himself and his deputy Datuk Awang Hashim, he told the media after launching the WFW application in conjunction with 2021 Labour Day.

“WFW is a medium to ensure the rights and welfare of workers affected by employers’ misconduct are protected. This can indirectly ensure employers and employees comply with national labour laws,” he said, adding that the WFW is proof that the government is serious and transparent in handling labour issues.

WFW allows workers to report 14 types of complaints online that will be managed by 80 Labour offices nationwide. — Bernama