Sarawak civil servants to receive RM500 Raya, Gawai aid

The Sarawak Chief Minister's Office said the aid would be paid in May.

KUCHING, April 28 — The Sarawak government has agreed to give a special Aidilfitri and Gawai aid of RM500 to state civil servants.

The Sarawak Chief Minister's Office, in a statement today, said the aid would be paid in May, before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

“This payment is awarded in appreciation of the deeds and sacrifices of state civil servants in shouldering the responsibility of providing services to the rakyat especially when the state and country are going through a very challenging period.

“The government hopes that this aid can ease the financial burden of state civil servants and be an incentive for them to continuing serving with full dedication,” the statement said. — Bernama