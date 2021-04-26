Narcotics cops seize 134kg of heroin, cripple international drug supply ring

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference after the narcotics department carried out raids on two illegal drug labs in IPK Shah Alam April 26, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, April 26 — The Bukit Aman Anti Narcotics Division (JSJN) have crippled an international drug smuggling and production syndicate after raids conducted on April 20 and 21.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said they seized drugs worth RM17.55 million with an additional RM1,007,454 worth of miscellaneous items.

“In two separate raids, JSJN first crippled a syndicate operating in the Klang Valley that was smuggling drugs from Thailand through Kelantan using containers and parcels transported by sea and air for international use.

“JSJN carried out seven raids on April 20 and 21, arresting nine individuals aged between 24 and 46 while seizing 134 kilos of syabu worth RM15.2 million. It is estimated to be able to cater to 9,281,500 users,” he said.

Six Chinese nationals, two men and one woman were arrested from this syndicate.

The second syndicate was a drug processing laboratory in Rawang making Ketamine.

JSJN conducted three raids arresting eight individuals aged 26 to 47 seizing 22.015 kilos worth of Ketamine and 37.15g liquid Ketamine worth RM2.35 million.

The drugs could cater to 197,217 users.

Three Indian and four Bangladeshi men and one Indian woman were arrested and will be remanded under the Dangerous Drugs Act Section 39B ABD 1952.

“The JSJN along with other agencies have been working hard behind the scenes to topple these syndicates but there hasn’t been enough coverage on this... that’s why I called for this press conference,” Acryl Sani said.

“A lot of the information we gather comes from the public and I would like to encourage them to continue to do so. Your identity will be protected.

“There’s also an alarming number of under 18s who are consuming drugs. They are also being used in the distribution networks.

“We hope with more effort and co-operation from all parties we can eradicate this drug scourge from Malaysia.”

Apart from the drugs, police also seized cash worth RM136,110, 10 vehicles, five bank accounts worth RM90,243, four motorcycles and jewellery worth RM2,000.