Three killed, one seriously injured in Kuala Nerang crash

Police said two men and a boy were killed, while another boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and motorcycle along Jalan Kuala Nerang-Semeliang in Kuala Nerang today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, April 25 — Two men and a boy were killed, while another boy was seriously injured in a crash involving a car and motorcycle along Jalan Kuala Nerang-Semeliang in Kuala Nerang today.

Padang Terap District Police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar the victims who died in the 4.15pm incident were the driver and passenger of a Proton Wira, as well as the rider of a Yamaha Y150 motorcycle, while the pillion rider was seriously injured.

“Preliminary investigations found that a 37-year-old man was driving a car with his six-year-old son on board, from Semeliang to Kuala Nerang, while a 20-year-old man was riding a motorcycle with an 11-year-old riding pillion, heading in the opposite direction.

“The man driving the car is said to have lost control of the vehicle after trying to avoid hitting an animal which suddenly crossed the road.

“The car swerved into the opposite lane, and the oncoming motorcycle hit the side of the front door of the car,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the driver of the car, his son, and the motorcyclist died at the scene and their bodies were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for an autopsy.

“Meanwhile, the 11-year-old victim who was seriously injured was taken to the Kuala Nerang Hospital for further treatment,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, assistant director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, said the department received a call regarding the incident at 4.45pm.

“A team of seven personnel from the Kuala Nerang Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location eight minutes later. There were two victims found trapped in the car and they were successfully taken out.

“All the victims who died were handed over to the police and the operation ended at 5.59pm,” he said. — Bernama