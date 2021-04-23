Sabah govt announces RM500 Aidilfitri bonus for state civil service

Sabah chief minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said all those on Grade 54 and below including those in statutory bodies, local state authorities and retirees will be given an RM500 bonus for the coming Hari Raya celebrations. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, April 23 ― Following the announcement that of Hari Raya bonuses to be paid out to federal civil servants, the state Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government said the state civil service will also be getting a Raya bonus.

Sabah chief minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said all those on Grade 54 and below including those in statutory bodies, local state authorities and retirees will be given an RM500 bonus for the coming Hari Raya celebrations.

“The pay out is to thank the civil servants for their service and diligence in carrying out their responsibilities to the people especially in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic,” said Hajiji in a statement here.

The special pay out is expected to be paid along with next month’s salary on May 7.

Earlier today, Selangor state government announced several special financial aid measures for civil servants, grassroots society leaders, and religious leaders, in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin had also announced special financial aid for federal civil servants and retirees.

A total of 20,269 state civil servants will receive the bonus including pensioners who will get RM250.