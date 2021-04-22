Sarikei to dispense 2,340 Covid-19 vaccine doses from April 30, says division disaster management committee chief

Division Disaster Management Committee chairman Felicia Tan said the Sarikei Dewan Suarah PPV would be handling 2,220 doses while Hospital Sarikei PPV would dispensed 120 doses. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SARIKEI, April 22 — A total of 2,340 doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be dispensed to recipients in Sarikei district under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the vaccination centres (PPV) in Dewan Suarah and Sarikei Hospital, from April 30 to May 3.

Sarikei Division Resident, Felicia Tan who is also the Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) chairman said the Sarikei Dewan Suarah PPV would be handling 2,220 doses while Hospital Sarikei PPV would dispensed 120 doses.

“Only those who have made appointment via MySejahtera are allowed to attend as only about 500 doses would be issued daily. The list of recipients with appointment would be displayed on the notice board of Wisma Jubli and Dewan Suarah,” she said in a media conference here today.

According to her, Sarikei residents can check the status of their vaccination appointments via MySejahtera.

Meanwhile, Sarikei JPBB in a statement said the simulation of dispensing Covid-19 vaccine was carried out today at Dewan Suarah which was attended by 70 participants from federal and state departments as preparation for the second phase of the immunisation programme. —Bernama