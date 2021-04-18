Op Tapis: Fugitive among 14 arrested for drug-related offences in Petaling Jaya

He said one of the individuals was arrested for drug trafficking and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while another was a suspect wanted by the police. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — A total of 14 locals including three women and a male fugitive were arrested for drug possession and trafficking under Op Tapis in the Petaling Jaya district, near here, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said they were arrested in areas located around Sungai Way, Kelana Jaya and Petaling Jaya in the operation from 11 am to 11 pm.

He said one of the individuals was arrested for drug trafficking and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while another was a suspect wanted by the police.

“Also seized were 74 grams (g) of cannabis, 22.50g of syabu and 51g of yaba pills,” he added in a statement today.

All suspects, aged 25 to 37, were remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Sections 12(2), 39A(1) and 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama