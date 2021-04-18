Film Directors’ Association confirms syndicate behind Raya ads promoting gambling not its member

The advertisement, which went viral, shows a man who wants to 'balik kampung' making extra money via online gambling. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM) has confirmed that the syndicate believed to be the mastermind behind the advertisements promoting online gambling is not in its membership records.

FDAM president Ahmad Ibrahim said the association would act according to its constitution without interfering with the police investigation if the people behind the online gambling video advertisements were on the association’s membership list.

He said the incident had shed a bad light on the country’s filmmakers comprising directors, production crew and actors who always maintain their integrity as creative industry players.

“FDAM condemns the responsible parties who are willing to desecrate the sanctity of Ramadan and Syawal and hurt the feelings of Muslims with the production of the videos,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said FDAM would always ensure that its members adhere to ethics as outlined in its constitution, adding that those found to have violated the ethics would be called by FDAM Disciplinary Committee for further actions.

Ahmad urged all creative industry players to adhere to the rules set by their respective associations and comply with the country’s laws.

He also called on leaders of these associations to monitor their members to preserve their good name and the country’s film industry good reputation.

Police have so far detained 13 individuals in relation to two Hari Raya-themed videos promoting online gambling that had gone viral on social media since Friday, including the videos’ producers and actors to assist in the investigations. — Bernama