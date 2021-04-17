Kedah govt mulls turning unoccupied premise into community centre for Cancer Survivor Malaysia

ALOR SETAR, April 17 — The state government is considering turning one of its unoccupied premises into a community centre for Cancer Survivor Malaysia (CSM), a non-governmental organisation active in helping cancer patients in Kedah.

Kedah Deputy State Secretary Datuk Syed Shaharuddin Syed Abdullah said three premises had been identified namely in Alor Mengkudu, Kuala Kedah and an area close to the state’s administration centre at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

He said the state government had many unoccupied government quarters that could be used for CSM to operate more efficiently and comfortably to help cancer patients and their families.

“We need to fix it first before it can be used,” he told reporters after distributing CSM Ramadan Packs consisting of food items, to more than 100 recipients comprising family members of cancer patients, here today.

Meanwhile, CSM chairman Zuraini Kamal said she was grateful for the state government’s concern and its readiness to consider providing a community centre to further facilitate its activities, adding that the community centre would ease it to manage aid distribution to the patients.

She said it was important to have a community centre where patients could seek help if they encountered problems in assistance distribution from the Social Welfare Department.

CSM was established in 2012 and has a total of 27,000 members nationwide. — Bernama