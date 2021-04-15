Khairy: Family members may travel interstate to bring dependents for Covid-19 vaccination

Khairy says family members may travel interstate for the purpose of bringing a person dependent on them to a vaccination appointment. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin announced that family members may travel interstate for the purpose of bringing a person dependent on them to a vaccination appointment.

The science, technology and innovation minister said the National Security Council (MKN) decided this after a meeting yesterday, adding that only one family member may accompany the dependent.

“For example, a daughter working in KL can return to Rembau bringing her elderly mother for vaccination,” he said on Twitter.

The MySejahtera application, used to register for the immunisation programme, currently categorises dependents as a spouse, child, siblings, parent, parent-in-law, grandparent, guardian and “others”.

In another Twitter post, Khairy also announced that Malaysia has procured enough Covid-19 vaccines from US manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech to cover half the population.

“We have procured enough Pfizer vaccines to cover 50 per cent of our population. May increase to 70 per cent. Sinovac covers 20 per cent. Many who travel frequently to China have appealed for Sinovac,” he said.

Last month, China issued renewed travel policies, easing restrictions on foreigners travelling into the country on the condition that they have received a China-made Covid-19 vaccine, such as the Sinovac vaccines.