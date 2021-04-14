Now 95, Dr Mahathir says he shouldn’t be PM again for the third time

Born on July 10, 1925, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the only politician in the country who has held the country’s top executive post twice and also holds the record as the world’s oldest prime minister when he was re-elected in May 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he has no wish to become a prime minister for the third time, following his resignation that was triggered by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s decision to form the Perikatan Nasional government.

The Langkawi MP said he is now 95 years old, and more preoccupied with other matters such as running his political party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

“If younger I can become the prime minister again, but I am 95 years old now and I can still function and hope to advise people on what they should do.

“Other than that I feel I shouldn’t be the prime minister for the third time,” he was quoted telling state news agency Bernama.

Born on July 10, 1925, Dr Mahathir is the only politician in the country who has held the country’s top executive post twice and also holds the record as the world’s oldest prime minister when he was re-elected in May 2018.

He had previously served as prime minister for 22 years during his first term as the country’s fourth prime minister.

He had led Pakatan Harapan (PH) to victory in the 14th general election, unseating Barisan Nasional led by his former party Umno, which has governed the country for six decades.

His second term however was plagued with uncertainty over the transfer of power between him and former political rival Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from PKR, a promise that was the cornerstone of PH’s election vow.

Anwar now serves as the Opposition Leader, and PH has recently indicated its support for him to be its prime minister candidate.

Anwar’s biggest challenger from the opposition is currently Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional allies such as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and PAS are standing behind incumbent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its ally Umno, who will not work together with Bersatu int he 15th general election, has hinted that its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan may be its prime minister candidate.