Six kindies in Kelantan under watch for possible spread of deviant Islamic teachings

KOTA BARU, April 4 — The Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) is currently monitoring the operations of six kindergartens in the state for fear of they are being used to spread the teaching and activities of a deviant group.

Its director, Datuk Che Mohd Rahim Jusoh said the move was taken after the department received a report saying that the kindergarten owner, a woman in her 50s, was among the followers of the ‘Asmaul Husna Wan Maseri’ teaching, which was declared as deviant in several states previously.

He said the kindergartens are located in several districts including in Kota Baru and Bachok.

According to him, several teachers at the kindergartens had lodged a report saying that they were forced to attend motivational and training sessions at the group headquarters in Pulau Mukhlisin near Danau To’ Uban, Pasir Mas.

“The teachers claim that if they fail to attend the motivational sessions, action including dismissal will be taken against them,” he said when met at his office at Balai Islam Lundang, here today.

Last February, Wan Maseri Wan Mohd, the founder of the ‘Asmaul Husna Wan Maseri’ teaching, that is deviated against the teachings of the ‘Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah’, admitted her guilt and apologised to all Muslims for spreading the misleading teaching.

Wan Maseri also openly recited the syahadah (profession of faith).

Che Mohd Rahim said JAHEAIK took note of the recommendation of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) Akidah expert panel for the department to conduct continuous monitoring of the teaching and its followers. — Bernama