PTPTN allots RM100,000 as zakat for Perlis Religious and Malay Custom Council to repair homes of the needy

KUALA PERLIS, April 4 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has allocated RM100,000 as zakat (tithe) payment to the Perlis Religious and Malay Custom Council (MAIPs) to repair the homes of the needy.

Its chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said this zakat payment was for the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme involving MAIPs, Perlis Community Colleges, Politeknik Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin (PTSS) and the MARA Skills Training Institute (IKM), Beseri.

“Our aim is to assist the asnaf (eligible to receive aid) group as the fund used is from zakat...PTPTN managed to increase the profit from the investment in the syariah-compliant National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) which pays out a lot in zakat.

“In Perlis through our discussion with MAIPs, we received approval to use the zakat for the good of the students where they can use their technical skills to repair the houses of the needy selected by MAIPs, including doing the painting and wiring work, fixing the fans and lights, and sewing the curtains.”

He said this to reporters at the Perlis state-level Jalinan Kasih @ CSR TVET programme at My Farm Village, here, today.

Earlier, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullai witnessed the handing over of the mock cheque by Wan Saiful to Arau Community College director, Zainudin Yahya.

Wan Saiful said the CSR programme involved 19 homes of the needy, comprising seven in the Kangar parliamentary constituency, six in Arau and another six in Padang Besar.

A total of 130 volunteers are involved in the CSR programme, with 60 of them from the Arau and Kangar Community Colleges, 28 from IKM Beseri and 42 from Politeknik Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin. — Bernama