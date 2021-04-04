IGP says recorded statements from more than four individuals over Undi18 protest

Former Education Minister Maszlee Malik (centre) at a protest over the Election Commission's (EC) delay in allowing 18-years old to vote in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LANGKAWI, April 4 — Police have recorded statements from more than four individuals over the rally held at Jalan Parlimen recently to protest the Election Commission’s (EC) delay in implementing the 18-year voting age.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said they included politicians and the organisers and that investigation was still ongoing, with more witnesses expected to be called.

“We will call the individuals concerned for questioning on their involvement in the rally,” he told reporters after officiating the Langkawi K9 Section of the D6 Technical Assistance Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) here today.

Last Friday, Segambut Member of Parliament (MP) Hannah Yeoh; Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik; Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah and former Bersih chairman Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan were called to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters to give their statements on the March 27 rally.

Abdul Hamid said the police respected the right of the people to assemble in line with the spirit of democracy, but it should be held by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“...but if they violate the SOP on Covid-19, we have to take action,” added. — Bernama