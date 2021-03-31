Social gatherings among main contributors to rise in Sabah’s Covid-19 cases, says state minister

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the Kampung Rimbayan Cluster, which involved funerals, recorded a cumulative total of 15 cases, with the index cases detected positive for Covid-19 through interstate screening to Labuan on March 17. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 31 — Social gatherings have been among the main contributors to the spike in the Covid-19 cases in Sabah, according to State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said there were 69 new positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah recorded today compared to 41 cases yesterday, and two more new clusters — the Kampung Baru Pasir Putih Cluster in Tawau and Kampung Rimbayan Cluster in Keningau.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said the Kampung Baru Pasir Putih Cluster index case was a man who had returned to Tawau to attend a wedding in the village. The ceremony was attended by 244 guests.

“So far, the cumulative number for this cluster is eight cases and close contact-tracing activities are still being carried out,” he said in a statement, tonight.

Masidi said the Kampung Rimbayan Cluster, which involved funerals, recorded a cumulative total of 15 cases, with the index cases detected positive for Covid-19 through interstate screening to Labuan on March 17.

He said the increase in Covid-19 cases today brought the cumulative number of cases in Sabah to 54,767 cases, while 39 patients cured of the virus were allowed to be discharged from hospital, bringing the cumulative total to 53,930 patients.

On the Sabah-level Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme, Masidi said 59,277 had received the vaccine shots in the state so far, with 42,350 of them having received the first dose of the vaccine and the remaining 16,927 individuals having completed receiving both doses, he added. — Bernama