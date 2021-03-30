Ismail Sabri: Full capacity for private sector allowed in CMCO areas from April 1

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the National Security Council (NSC) have decided to allow 100 per cent capacity for the private sector effective April 1. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the National Security Council (NSC) have decided to allow 100 per cent capacity for the private sector effective April 1 in conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas.

However, he said the Public Service Department (PSD) will decide on the capacity for the public sector.

“The presence of private sector employees for management and operations/support groups in CMCO area will be allowed 100 per cent starting from April 1, 2021.

“The attendance of public service employees is based on the circular/instruction of the Public Service Department (PSD),” he said during a press conference this evening.

