DAP National Congress to be held on June 20, says Loke

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke said the matter was decided yesterday at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting and it would be held at three locations simultaneously, namely, Shah Alam (Selangor), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and Kuching (Sarawak). — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The DAP National Congress will be held on June 20, said its national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke, in a statement today, said the matter was decided yesterday at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting and it would be held at three locations simultaneously, namely, Shah Alam (Selangor), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and Kuching (Sarawak).

“This is to make it easier for delegates from Sabah and Sarawak to attend the congress in their respective states.

“In line with the requirements of the party’s constitution, official notice of the congress will be sent to all party branches 10 weeks prior to the congress date,” he said.

He said the DAP headquarters will also appoint an independent audit company to handle the election of its CEC which will be held during the congress. — Bernama