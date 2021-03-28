Umno will fight PAS too in GE15 if it’s with Perikatan, says Tengku Razaleigh

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Mohd Hamzah is pictured at Umno’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Veteran Umno politician Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah today said his party will battle all political parties that are not on its side in the 15th general election and that includes current ally PAS.

The Gua Musang MP said Umno has made the choice to sever ties with Bersatu, the anchor party in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) and that PAS — which is also a component of the coalition — should make up its mind on who it wants to partner instead of trying to cosy up with both.

“We have already made the decision to not be with PN. Therefore, we will fight PN and if PAS is still with PN, we will fight them, what else can we do?

“But if they are with us through Muafakat Nasional, then they have to separate themselves from PN,” he told reporters during Umno’s 75th annual general assembly here.

Tengku Razaleigh was asked if he thought PAS would feel slighted after Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Malay nationalist party will contest the general election under its own Barisan Nasional (BN) banner even while holding out a branch to the Islamist party.

PAS has steadfastly refused to commit to either its position as a component party of PN or its MN alliance with Umno and BN, which is the older charter of the two.

PAS leaders have so far insisted that the party hopes to play the middleman and reconcile Umno and Bersatu.