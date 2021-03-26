Health Ministry: Slight drop in new Covid-19 infections to 1,275; only one death in last 24 hours

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Health Ministry announced 1,275 new Covid-19 infections and one death in the last 24-hour period.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that out of the total number of infections today, 32 cases were imported. This also means that there are currently 14,269 active cases in Malaysia.

Selangor tops the list once more, with the highest number of infections at 478, followed by Sarawak (213) and Penang (137).

