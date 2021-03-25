Wanted in Johor: Former deputy prosecutor with ties to fugitive businessman Nicky Liow

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay holding-up a photofit of the suspect that was revealed as a former deputy public prosecutor during a press conference in Johor Baru today. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — Johor police are searching for a former deputy public prosecutor (DPP) suspected to have been involved with fugitive businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee in several money laundering and commercial crimes in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 42-year-old is known as Md Azar Izwan Mohd Arifin @ Datuk A. Janus whose services as a DPP were terminated.

“He is also linked to the case involving fugitive businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee.

“The suspect whose last known address was in Puchong, Selangor is believed to have fled from authorities,” Ayob said in a press conference after a state-level ceremony in conjunction with the 214th Police Day celebrations at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He said anyone with information on Md Azar’s whereabouts can contact Assistant Superintendent V. Prakash directly on his handphone at 012-5209767.

Ayob said police have arrested 92 other people in Puching linked to the fraud syndicate to date.

However, he said 40 are being detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 and the remaining 52 have since been released after being screened by the police as they were not directly involved in the cases.

Liow who is also the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group, is wanted as a suspect under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for organised crime offences.

Two investigation papers concerning Liow have been opened in Johor under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Liow was previously arrested for assaulting two People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) members who were on duty at the Kou Ong Yah temple in Kuala Lumpur about four years ago.

He was later acquitted and discharged.