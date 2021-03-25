PM: Consider planetary health in development, socio-economic planning

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech during 69th MCDF anniversary celebration in Kajang, March 24, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia must give focus on planetary health in physical and socio-economic development planning so as to bring about positive impact to the people and the environment, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Environment and Water Ministry’s National Water Council secretariat in a statement said the matter was highlighted by Muhyiddin when chairing the Second National Water Council Meeting which was held virtually today.

According to the statement, Muhyiddin also suggested that the integrated billing initiative by Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) be implemented in states which have given their approval.

“The prime minister also requested for other states to review the initiative and expedite their approval as it brings a lot of benefits.

“In this regard, the Johor state government has agreed for the IWK to take over the sewerage services at the Johor Bahru and Pasir Gudang city councils,” it said.

At today’s meeting, the prime minister also requested the ministry to organise engagement sessions on the proposed use of the minimum ecological/environmental flow (E-Flow) rate in river management in Malaysia with states to provide explanation on the implementation.

The meeting also made an important decision that all state adopt the Guidelines on Erosion Control for Development Projects in the Coastal Zone; and Integrated Shoreline Management Plan following coastal and river erosion incidents that occurred due to sand dredging activities.

“The National River Trail programme is also welcomed by all states and ministries involved in the efforts to reduce river pollution,” it said.

A total of six proposals and three notices have been presented at the meeting which was attended by Cabinet ministers, Menteri Besar, Chief Ministers, and heads of relevant departments and agencies. — Bernama